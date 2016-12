Special session to investigate Russia's involvement in U.S. elections

On Sunday a bipartisan group of lawmakers requested a special investigation of the Russian hacking of the U.S. election. MPR News host Euan Kerr spoke with Fred Weir, Moscow Correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor about the role of Russia in the U.S. election and the future of the US relationship with the Kremlin.

