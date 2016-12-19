'Fargo' adds a 'Harry Potter' cast member

"Fargo" is filling out.

The third season of the Emmy Award-winning crime drama set in Minnesota has a new cast member — one who may be familiar to fans of "Harry Potter."

David Thewlis, best known for his role as werewolf Remus Lupin in the "Potter" series, is trading in his robes and wand for a parka and snow boots, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He joins a cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jim Gaffigan.

From Entertainment Weekly, on Thewlis' role:

The British actor will play V.M. Vargas, "a mysterious loner and true capitalist who delivers Emmit (Ewan McGregor), the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, the bad news that he has just become partners with his employers, whose business interests lay outside the law."

The crime drama, loosely based on the Coen brothers' 1996 film, jumped around for its first two seasons. Season one took place in Bemidji and Duluth around 2006; season two went back to the year 1979, and was set in Luverne, Minn., and Sioux Falls, S.D.

For season three, look out central Minnesota. Show creator Noah Hawley said season three will take place around 2010 in St. Cloud and the small town of Eden Valley. It will follow a pair of brothers, both played by McGregor: One is the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, the other is his less-successful and jealous brother, who works as a parole officer. Coon plays the chief of police of Eden Valley, Gaffigan is her deputy and Winstead will appear as a parolee who plays competitive bridge.

Add Thewlis to the mix as the mysterious loner, and we can only imagine the mayhem.

The third season of "Fargo" is set to premiere this spring.