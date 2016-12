Guthrie's 'A Christmas Carol' features plenty of songs like 'The Holly and the Ivy'

Today's Morning Edition music is from "The Holly and the Ivy."

It's perhaps a lesser-known Christmas tune, but one of many featured in the Guthrie's performance of "A Christmas Carol" this year.

This season marks the theater's 42nd annual run of the play, and the seventh straight run of this adaptation.

Though "A Christmas Carol" is not necessarily considered to be a musical, the Guthrie's performance features plenty of music and dance.

The show runs through Dec. 30.