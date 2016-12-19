Standing Rock considers creating tribal utilities commission

Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman David Archambault II speaks at a community forum on the the Dakota Access Pipeline and Standing Rock in this November 28, 2016 file photo.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is considering forming a tribal utilities commission to govern infrastructure projects on its land.

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II tells The Bismarck Tribune the battle over the Dakota Access pipeline near the reservation has shown flaws in federal and state law pertaining to tribal consultation and input on infrastructure projects — something he feels a tribal utilities commission could rectify.

Archambault says the commission would have authorities over all utilities infrastructure. He says the creation of a commission wouldn't rule out the possibility of crude oil pipelines on the reservation, despite the opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline.

Archambault says the tribe would first need to create a regulatory code before forming a commission. Once written, the new code must garner tribal member feedback for 30 days.