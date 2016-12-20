Bangles didn't love 'Walk Like an Egyptian'

Vicki Peterson, Debbi Peterson and Susanna Hoffs of the band The Bangles perform at the Burswood Theatre on Oct. 6, 2008, in Perth, Australia.

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Bangles with "Walk Like an Egyptian."

The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts 30 years ago. It would ultimately sell more than a million copies, becoming the most popular song of 1987.

Despite its success, the Bangles considered it one of their least favorite songs. It was a little too goofy for their rock 'n' roll image.

Most of their songs were written by at least one member of the group, but this one was not. The other notable exception was "Manic Monday," which was written by Prince.