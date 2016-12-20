The best movies of 2016

From left to right: Moonlight, Weiner, Kubo and the Two Strings and Love & Friendship

What movies did you miss this year? MPR's Cube Critics and the Star Tribune's film critic Colin Colvert share their favorite films of 2016.

Cube Critic favorites

Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Hell or High Water

Certain Women

Embrace of the Serpent

20th Century Women

Little Men

Weiner

The Lobster

Love & Friendship

Kubo and the Two Strings

Manchester by the Sea

Colin Covert's list

Hell or High Water

Love & Friendship

Arrival

Green Room

La La Land

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Fences

Manchester by the Sea

Weiner

Jackie