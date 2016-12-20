The best movies of 2016
The best movies of the year
What movies did you miss this year?
MPR's Cube Critics and the Star Tribune's film critic Colin Colvert share their favorite films of 2016.
Cube Critic favorites
Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Hell or High Water
Certain Women
Embrace of the Serpent
20th Century Women
Little Men
Weiner
The Lobster
Love & Friendship
Kubo and the Two Strings
Manchester by the Sea
Colin Covert's list
Hell or High Water
Love & Friendship
Arrival
Green Room
La La Land
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Fences
Manchester by the Sea
Weiner
Jackie