For some, climate change cuts off access to clean water

Scientists say most people on Earth will first experience climate change in terms of water — either too much or too little.

This APM Reports documentary, "Thirsty Planet," explores some of the most pressing water problems and some innovative solutions by visiting two countries where water issues are critical: India and Israel.

A vast and ecologically diverse country, India suffers from water problems found across the globe: flooding, drought, pollution and lack of access by the poor.

In Israel, a combination of cutting-edge technology and sweeping government policy has largely solved the nation's long struggle with water scarcity. But the benefits of abundant water are not shared equally throughout Israel and the West Bank.

To hear the full documentary, click the play button above.

Further reading

