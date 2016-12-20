Trump's immigration plan could undermine promise to boost economy

President-elect Donald Trump and investor Wilbur Ross, his nominee for commerce secretary, pose for a photo following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Nov. 20.
President-elect Donald Trump and investor Wilbur Ross, his nominee for commerce secretary, pose for a photo following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Nov. 20. 