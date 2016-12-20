Video: Center near Standing Rock offers refuge, hope for local community

Just four miles south of the Dakota Access pipeline protests, the community center in the town of Cannon Ball, N.D., on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation has become a hub for those joining the protest movement.

A basketball court, two kitchens, a senior center and a post office are located inside the center, bringing young and old together in a place where isolation is all too common. With the influx of people, the center's resources have become strained and space is in demand.

As the battered building is being used more than ever, a group of volunteers are committed to leaving it better than they found it.

In the meantime, the Solen Lady Sioux, one of the reservation's youth basketball teams, are practicing elsewhere. Many in the community see teams like this as critical to the future of young people on the reservation.