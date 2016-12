Abby Honold fights to change how we deal with campus sexual assault

Twenty two-year-old Abby Honold is a student at the University of Minnesota. As a junior, in the fall of 2014, another student raped her. Honold has since spoken publicly about her experience and her frustrating fight for justice.

Honold joined MPR News host Tom Weber to talk about how campus sexual assault cases are handled and what needs to change.

To hear their full conversation use the audio player above.