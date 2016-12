Body of missing paddle boarder found in Lake Waconia

The body of a missing paddle boarder has been recovered from Lake Waconia.

Thirty-five-year-old Andrew Stifter, of Waconia, had been missing since Nov. 26 when he took his paddle board on the lake to photograph wildlife. A team of divers and others searched extensively for Stifter, but only his paddle board had been found.

Carver County sheriff's officials say the body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by an ice fisherman.

Stifter was married and had two young children.