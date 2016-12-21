J.K. Rowling is releasing two new books

J. K. Rowling attends the press preview of "Harry Potter & The Cursed Child" at London's Palace Theatre in July.

J.K. Rowling is playing with our heartstrings again.

The "Harry Potter" author teased on Twitter that she has two new books coming — one in her Cormoran Strike series, which she writes under the not-secret-at-all pseudonym Robert Galbraith, and another one, about which she offered no details.

The news came after a fan pleaded with her on Twitter for an update.

I'm working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

She then clarified, saying that she wasn't sure which of the new books would come first.

One of each, but I'm not sure which will come out first. I'll let you know as soon as I do! https://t.co/gFF8UZmq5W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

Fans were left guessing whether this mysterious new book will take place in the "Potter"-verse or if it will be a standalone project like her 2012 novel, "The Casual Vacancy."

Some "Potter" fans got ahead of themselves, theorizing that the new book would be about Newt Scamander, the main character in "Potter" prequel movie series that launched this year. But no, that's not happening.

No, no, no. There won't be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there! https://t.co/Zyhim6Wscd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

This last year was a big year for "Potter." In addition to the premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Rowling released the script of a play in July: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The script was Amazon's bestselling book of 2016.

So, basically, the only thing we know about this latest mystery project is that it will probably be a best-seller.