NPR Tiny Desk contest winner Gaelynn Lea releases new Christmas album

Gaelynn Lea, 'Deepest Darkness, Brightest Dawn' Courtesy the artist

Today's Morning Edition music is from Duluth-based fiddler Gaelynn Lea with "Carol of the Bells." It's off her new Christmas album "Deepest Darkness, Brightest Dawn."

Lea beat out more than 6,000 submissions to win NPR's Tiny Desk Contest earlier this year. Since then, she's received international acclaim.

Julie Amacher of our sister station Classical MPR recently interviewed Lea. Their conversation will air at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Lots of Minnesota musicians will be trying to keep that Tiny Desk trophy in the state next year. If you want to give it a shot, you better start practicing — recordings are due by Jan. 29, 2017.