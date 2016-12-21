How communities process grief

How do difficult public events impact us? When we encounter disturbing events or news — think news out of Syria, the shooting Philando Castile or political developments we find threatening — how do we respond and react in our communities?

MPR News host Marianne Combs spoke with the Rev. Karen Hutt, an educator at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, and Dr. Janice Nadeau, a psychologist and therapist, about grief in communities.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.