The culture of sexual assault

MPR News host Tom Weber spoke with two staff members of the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault about the culture on college campuses, and elsewhere, that can lead to sexual assault. They addressed myths and confusion about consent and what can be done to prevent sexual violence.

Guests

Traci Thomas-Card, membership and advocacy services manager, Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Hannah Laniado, sexual violence prevention specialist, Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

