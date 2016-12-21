Proposed fundraiser featuring Trump's sons raises questions

Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. (left) and Eric Trump, were prominently mentioned in the online invitation to the Jan. 21 fundraiser. A spokeswoman for Trump transition team said the two men "are not involved in any capacity" with the event.
