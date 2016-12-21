After Berlin attack, fears rise in Europe over strikes on soft targets

The Islamic Cultural Center of Madrid — popularly known as the M-30 Mosque because of its proximity to the Spanish capital's M-30 ring road highway — is the second-largest mosque in Europe, after Rome's.
The Islamic Cultural Center of Madrid — popularly known as the M-30 Mosque because of its proximity to the Spanish capital's M-30 ring road highway — is the second-largest mosque in Europe, after Rome's. 