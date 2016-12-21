Gingrich says Trump must address business conflicts soon, urges monitors

President-elect Donald Trump listens as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich talks to reporters in New York City on Dec. 5. Gingrich suggests a panel of experts monitor Trump's business conflicts after he takes office.
President-elect Donald Trump listens as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich talks to reporters in New York City on Dec. 5. Gingrich suggests a panel of experts monitor Trump's business conflicts after he takes office. 