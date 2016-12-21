Parting thoughts: From a flat tire in a snowstorm, a love story for a lifetime

Bill and Terry in late 1966 or early 1967. Writes Bill: "No kids yet, but Terry looks fairly pregnant and Bill is all smiles about it."

Bill and Terry Berg met 52 years ago this Christmas, when Bill helped Terry fix a flat in a blizzard.

Terry passed away earlier this month, and Bill joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to remember her life and legacy. He spoke of the many adventures the two had together, starting with that first challenge in the snow.

Berg is remembered for her incredible energy and warmth, and for her love of children. She worked for 30 years in the Grand Rapids School District as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist, retiring in 2005.

She was particularly interested in working with students with special needs, recognizing the great potential in hundreds of children.

