NYC jazz trio with Minnesota roots playing the Dakota

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Rhinosaurus is My Profession" by the Bad Plus. They're a jazz trio that started here in Minnesota, but they're now based in New York City.

They're home for the holidays, though, playing a set of eight shows at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. The first is Thursday night and they'll run through Monday.

The trio's latest album is all covers, everything from '80s hits from stars like Prince and Cyndi Lauper, to more modern alt-rock.

The group is solidly rooted in jazz, but it's often said they defy categorization.