The story of the 'Peek-A-Boo weatherman'

Barry ZeVan was a star TV weatherman in the 1960s, 70's and 80s, and he spent some time at Channel 5 in the Twin Cities.

He became a household name as "Barry ZeVan: the Peek-A-Boo weatherman."

ZeVan's career has had its ups and downs, and he's now in his late 70s and living back in the Twin Cities.

Recently, he was blogging and posting videos for the Star Tribune.

ZeVan told Generation Radio project producer Wesley Early that he still sees himself as a communicator, and always has.

