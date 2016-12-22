Andrew Carnegie and 'the gospel of wealth'

Library foyer MPR Photo/Jeffrey Thompson

19th century industrialist Andrew Carnegie of Pittsburgh was one of the richest Americans ever, and also a benevolent civic patron. How do his life and actions influence our ideas about wealth and public responsibility today?

David Nasaw is professor of history at City University of New York and his book, "Andrew Carnegie" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. He spoke in St. Paul at the Minnesota Historical Society's History Forum on December 3, 2016.

To listen to the whole speech, click the audio player above.

