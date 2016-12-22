Ikea to pay $50M to Twin Cities family, 2 others from dresser tip-over deaths

Camden Ellis, Curren Collas and Ted McGee
Camden Ellis, of Washington state, Curren Collas, of Pennsylvania, and Ted McGee, of Apple Valley, Minn. Ikea has reached a $50 million settlement with the families of the toddlers who died after unsecured Ikea dressers tipped over, according to lawyers for the families. 