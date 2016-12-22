Kellyanne Conway, trusted Trump adviser, named counselor to the president

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York last week.

President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to a senior White House job as counselor to the president.

Conway has been a trusted adviser and frequent spokesperson for the president-elect. She was the third and final manager of the successful Trump campaign, and credited with bringing some much-needed discipline to both the campaign's message and the candidate himself.

"She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message," Trump said in a statement. "I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing."

There had been some question about whether Conway would end up in the White House. She has spoken openly about the challenge of balancing such a job with raising four children, and suggested she might prefer to serve the incoming president from outside the administration.

In a statement, Conway calls the counselor's post an "amazing opportunity." Thus far, she is the highest-ranking woman Trump has named to his White House staff, serving alongside Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

"I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results," Conway said.

A veteran GOP pollster, Conway had previously worked with Newt Gingrich and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.