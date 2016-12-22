Parishioner arrested in November arson of black church in Mississippi

Crime scene tape outlines the perimeter of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Miss., on Nov. 22. A member of the church has been arrested and charged with arson for the Nov. 1 burning of the building, the Associated Press reports.
