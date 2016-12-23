Two found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Faribault

A man and a woman were found dead in the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce building Friday afternoon following what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers responded to a call shortly after noon and found a gun at the scene. Police plan to release the pair's identities after notifying family members.

"No other chamber employees were present or injured," read a statement from police.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rice County Sheriff's Office are assisting local police in the investigation.

Faribault is about 50 miles south of Minneapolis on Interstate Hwy. 35. Its population is about 23,000.

Police said there's no risk to the public. A local newspaper writer reported a heavy police presence around the chamber building early Friday afternoon.