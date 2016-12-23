Your guide to Green Line grub

Green line checklist featuring the Dubliner Cafe WACSO | Heavy Table

To call the Heavy Table's Green Line Checklist a food tour would be an understatement.

Staff for the metro food magazine traveled from the Green Line stop on University Avenue and Rice Street to the stop on Washington Avenue in St. Paul, diligently sampling every independent eatery along the way.

The 10-month journey took them down seven miles of track to 72 restaurants — often requiring the crew to dine at five establishments in a night.

James Norton, editor and publisher of the Heavy Table, joined MPR News' Euan Kerr for a conversation about culture, cuisine and curiosities along the Green Line.

