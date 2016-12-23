Jack Greene's 'There Goes My Everything' hit No. 1 50 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from the song "There Goes My Everything" by Jack Greene.

The song was No. 1 on the country charts 50 years ago this week. It remained in that top spot for seven weeks, winning several awards.

It's now considered a country standard. It tells the story of a couple splitting up and the singer realizing how much his lover meant to him now that she's gone.

Elvis Presley released a cover of the song about four years after Greene's release. His version also hit the top 10 on the charts.