After long-held secret revealed, a lifetime of questions answered

Mark Nordling and his sister, Marge Courtesy of Mark Nordling

Growing up in a Scandinavian family in St. Cloud, Minn., Mark Nordling never quite fit in.

His olive complexion and jet-black hair stood out against his fairer-skinned relatives. And he always wondered why something was just a little off with his dad.

Then, in 2000, his father passed away. And his mom let slip a family secret that would change his life forever.

This piece was produced by Hans Buetow and aired on Radio North, a podcast featuring stories from around Minnesota.