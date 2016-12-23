Mpls. preps for possible flooding on Christmas

Public works crews in Minneapolis are getting ready for an unusual winter event — possible flooding on Christmas.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities on Sunday night, and the National Weather Service said more than a half inch of rain could fall.

Storm drains can typically handle that kind of rainfall in the summer, but many are plowed in or covered with snow after the recent snow emergency.

Lisa Cerney, the city engineer in Minneapolis, said residents can help out by clearing storm drains if they're blocked by leaves or snow around intersections.

People can also call 311 to report if a drain usually visible on their street appears blocked.