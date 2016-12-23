The late Bill Holm reads from 'Faces of Christmas Past'

Bill Holm Image courtesy McKnight Foundation, (Photographer: Einar Falur)

When Minneota, Minnesota poet, author and musician Bill Holm sat down to write a Christmas letter, he sorted through a lifetime of memories. He was born in 1943 and died in 2009 at the age of 65. Bill Holm put some of these memories in a book he wrote in 1997 called "Faces of Christmas Past."

This hour, a 1997 Minnesota Public Radio "Voices of Minnesota" special, with Bill Holm reading from his own book. We'll also hear some music, a Christmas ghost story from Iceland, and a little holiday philosophy from Bill Holm.

Bill Holm is perhaps best known for "Faces of Christmas Past," "The Music of Failure," "Windows of Brimnes," and "The Heart Can Be Filled Anywhere on Earth." He also wrote many other books. "Faces of Christmas Past" was published by the Afton Historical Society Press.

The Voices of Minnesota series was produced by Dan Olson. Gary Eichten's voice is also heard.