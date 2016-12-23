Amid Trump defense spending statements, his plans are unclear

A Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 F-35B Lightning II prepares to make a vertical landing in Yuma, Ariz., in 2013. President-elect Donald Trump asked Boeing to price a version of one of its fighter jets to be competitive with Lockheed Martin's F-35 aircraft.
A Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 F-35B Lightning II prepares to make a vertical landing in Yuma, Ariz., in 2013. President-elect Donald Trump asked Boeing to price a version of one of its fighter jets to be competitive with Lockheed Martin's F-35 aircraft. 