Suspect in Berlin attack shot, killed in Milan after international manhunt

The Christmas market in Berlin was targeted in Monday's attack by a man driving a heavy truck into an area crowded with shoppers.

A man being sought for the tractor trailer truck attack on a Berlin street market was shot and killed Friday by police in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, according to the Italian interior minister.

Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker, had been at large since the attack Monday night. Twelve people were killed when the truck plowed into a busy Christmas street market.

Italian Minister of the Interior Marco Miniti said that very early on Friday morning, a two-man police patrol stopped a man who they say was acting suspiciously.

"As soon as he was asked to show his identification papers, the man pulled out a gun and fired at one of the officers in the shoulder," NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports. "The other patrolman opened fire, and killed the suspect."

Miniti said that there was "absolutely no doubt" that the man killed was Amri.

Sylvia reports that Italian media is abuzz with accounts of Amri's past. He served four years in prison "for setting fire to a migrant center after his landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011," according to Italian media.

He was reportedly radicalized during his time in prison, Sylvia says.