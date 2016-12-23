Wild head to New York on a winning streak Sports & Leisure Dec 23, 2016 Listen Story audio 4min 27sec The Minnesota Wild will be in New York to take on the Rangers riding a franchise record nine-game winning streak. MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, about why the team is playing so well. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM Edition MPR News Update PM Edition See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.