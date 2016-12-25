Russian military plane, with 92 aboard, crashes into Black Sea

A search and rescue team attends to the crash site of a Russian Defense Ministry plane after the Tupolev Tu-154, with 92 people on board, fell off of radar over the Black Sea early Sunday.
A search and rescue team attends to the crash site of a Russian Defense Ministry plane after the Tupolev Tu-154, with 92 people on board, fell off of radar over the Black Sea early Sunday. 