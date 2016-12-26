Explore the traditional activities, foods and music of Chanukah

MPR's Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite. An exploration of the celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Learn about and celebrate the foods and traditional activities of Chanukah - and, of course, plenty of music.

December 26th is the 3rd night of Chanukah.

