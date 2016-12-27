Flight operations return to normal at MSP airport

Chelsey Kalmback, 29, plays on her phone while waiting for a rescheduled flight to North Dakota Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Operations are back to normal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after gusty winds on Monday disrupted flight schedules.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports no significant delays Tuesday morning. The airport was down to one runway for part of the day Monday because of winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph, which caused numerous delays and cancellations.

The airport's website shows most flights running on time, with only a handful of cancellations, including some flights from Minot and other cities in North Dakota that were hit hard by the holiday storm.

Driving conditions have returned to normal across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, though roads remain slippery in northern and western Minnesota.