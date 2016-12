George Michael performs at Rockfest in June 1988 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wham! co-founder George Michael died of heart failure on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

Elton John wrote on Twitter "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist."

And Madonna posted "Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us."

He recorded "One More Try" from his last album "Symphonica" live with an orchestra during a tour in 2011.