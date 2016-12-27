How your Christmas recycling can tip off thieves

St. Paul police are cautioning city residents about the post-holiday boxes they put out for curbside recycling.

Police say that packaging from new electronics or other pricey gifts can be a tipoff to burglars. They say they regularly receive theft reports before and after the holidays that can be traced to boxes left for recycling pickup.

So the capital city's Police Department is offering a special drop-off site for those boxes. People can bring them to the Western District Police Office at 389 Hamline Ave. N.

Boxes can be dropped off for free through Jan. 6 at any time during the day or night.