Mpls. firefighters rescue motorist after car plunges down river bank

Minneapolis fire officials had to rescue a motorist after a car plunged down the Mississippi River bank just north of Lake Street.

The fire department was called to the area of 26th Street and West River Road, near the Short Line railroad bridge over the Mississippi, just before 9 a.m.

Tweets from the fire department said one occupant of the car was conscious, at least initially. Firefighters later lowered a rescue basket to the car and climbed down to the river, for transport via a Minneapolis Fire Department air boat.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, who was involved or the extent of the victim's injuries.