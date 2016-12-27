Francis Ford Coppola talk is "an offer the audience can't refuse"

Francis Ford Coppola Image courtesy Zoetrope

Director Francis Ford Coppola is perhaps best known for directing "The Godfather," which is widely praised as one of the greatest films ever made. Despite his notoriety Coppola makes very few public appearances, and so when he does "it is truly an offer the audience can't refuse."

Coppola made one of these rare appearances when he spoke November 15, 2016 at the Commonwealth Club of California's Good Lit series, sponsored by the Bernard Osher Foundation and moderated by Adam Savage.

During his talk Coppola detailed his experience from the writing, to the casting and the filming of some of his greatest movies.

"I didn't have a script when I made "The Godfather," I had this big book. And I always loved that because not only did I have my notes and how I was planning to do it, but I had the original source material," Coppola said, describing how he would insert loose leaf pages into the his copy of "The Godfather" by Mario Puzo.

Coppola released copies of this annotated version of the book earlier this year with the title "The Godfather Notebook."

To listen to the full speech, click the audio player above.

Godfather actor Al Pacino is celebrated in "The Kennedy Center Honors" broadcast on CBS December 27, 2016.

