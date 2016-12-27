Rep. Paulsen to recommend Minnesota judicial candidates to Trump

Erik Paulsen Photo provided by the U.S. Government.

Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen has formed a new committee to screen potential Minnesota judicial appointees to the federal bench.

There are two openings for the federal district court in Minnesota that will be filled by Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

For judgeships at that level, presidents typically rely on recommendations from lawmakers of their party.

Paulsen will be the senior Republican in the Minnesota delegation, so he'll get to make the recommendations.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justices Kathleen Blatz and Russell Anderson will be part of Paulsen's eight-member committee. Along with Blatz, the committee will be co-chaired by former Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Bert McKasy.

The committee will begin meeting and accepting applications for possible judges in January.

Federal judges are subject to Senate confirmation.