Photos: A look at our favorites from 2016


A boat passes through a channel in Voyageurs.
1 A lone motorboat cruises through island channels in Voyageurs National Park on Aug. 7, 2016. In the winter, many visitors trade their boats for snowmobiles, which are prohibited on Voyageurs' 900-plus islands, but are welcome on about about 104 miles of groomed trails that cut across the park's 30 lakes. More: Getting paid in sunsets at Voyageurs National Park 
Funeral of Philando Castile
2 Mourners comforted each other outside the St. Paul Cathedral on July 14, 2016, before the visitation and funeral for Philando Castile. Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in July. More: Family, friends mourn Philando Castile 
Workers leave the Herbert C. Jackson.
3 Workers leave the Herbert C. Jackson along a walkway Feb. 5, 2016, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wis. The Herbert C. Jackson is in dry dock undergoing a "repowering," which entails replacing its old and inefficient fuel oil engine with a new diesel propulsion system to meet stricter emission standards. More: Deep in winter, Duluth's ship repair season hums 
A car full of young people leave the camp.
4 A car full of young people protesting the Dakota Access pipeline leave the overflow camp to head to the barricade that protesters set up north of the camp on Highway 1806 on Aug. 16, 2016. More: At Standing Rock, protest camp becomes a movement 
Donald Trump speaks to the crowd.
5 Donald Trump is framed by a supporter taking a picture while speaking to a crowd inside the Sun Country Airlines hanger at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Nov. 6, 2016. More: Last minute Trump campaign stop brings a Minnesota crowd 
Cederic Riley takes a selfie with Prince's star.
6 Cederic Riley takes a selfie with Prince's star outside of First Ave in downtown Minneapolis on April 21, 2016, the day the news broke that Prince had died. More: Prince's fans mourn the loss of a hometown legend 
Waiting out a break in the action
7 Wyatt Zappa, a mite two for the Portman Hockey Club, waits around during a break in action Jan. 29, 2016, during the Glen Avon jamboree in Duluth. More: In Duluth, youth league hockey is an outdoor-only sport 
Jennessa Lea smokes marijuana in her backyard.
8 Jennessa Lea smokes marijuana in a tent in the backyard of her home on June 29, 2016. She uses cannabis to ease the pain of her Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, retreating to her backyard to keep the smoke away from her daughter. More: Success, concerns mark first year of Minnesota medical cannabis 
A view of Doug Otto and The Getaways
9 Doug Otto and The Getaways perform on the ''old side'' of Nye's Polonaise Room in Minneapolis on March 30, 2016. More: As Nye's nears last call, patrons come to sing its praises 
Seth Moore and other researchers collar a moose.
10 Seth Moore, wildlife biologist with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, finishes administering tests and attaching a collar to a moose, Feb. 22, 2016 on the Grand Portage reservation north of Grand Marais. Researchers with the Band and the 1854 Treaty Authority are continuing to collar and do related research on moose within the reservation. More: Grand Portage Band, state diverge on collaring moose 
At the DFL election night party
11 "My God, this is nuts!" said Paul Norton at the DFL election night party at the Minneapolis Hilton on Nov. 8, 2016. More: Minnesotans cheer and mourn election results 
Kasto operates Winona's Kitchen at the camp.
12 Winona Kasto of Green Grass, S.D., briefly sits down on Nov. 19, 2016, inside a donated RV. "I haven't seen a dollar since I've been here," said Kasto, who relies on food and other donations to prepare and serve hundreds of meals every day. More: Winona's Kitchen helps feed pipeline protesters at Standing Rock 
Taking a close look.
13 The bats have sharp teeth that they frantically use to escape their temporary captivity. Since bats are also rabies carriers, only researchers with appropriate vaccinations are allowed to handle them in Itasca State Park on June 15, 2016. More: As deadly bat disease takes hold in Minn., scientists focus on future 
Marc Page, left, and Nicholas Bergeron, right
14 Marc Page, left, and Nicholas Bergeron, right, discuss Viking culture with Tim Jorgensen, center, of Moorhead at a Viking festival June 23, 2016. Page and Bergeron belong to a Viking warrior re-enactment group from Montreal, Canada that travels to similar festivals around the world. The re-enactors use blunt steel weapons to fight in friendly contests, part of a growing international interest in Viking culture. More: Skol! Weekend warriors swing the steel, Viking style 
Sheep shearing at Northcroft Farm
15 Tom Reinhart shears one of 35 ewes at Northcroft Farm near Pelican Rapids, Minn., on Jan. 9, 2016. In the background, volunteer Greg Slotto of Pelican Rapids, and shepherd Dave Ellison, far right, wrangle a sheep into position to trim her hooves and give a vaccination. Shearing each animal averages three minutes. More: In Otter Tail County barn, sheep shearing takes center stage 
A boy is led away by a police officer.
16 A boy is led away by a police officer as his mother and father are arrested outside of the governor's mansion in St. Paul during protests on July 26, 2016. More: Tense day as police clear Summit Avenue protesters, make arrests 
Richard Hall reads a covenant to his daughter.
17 Richard Hall, of Brooklyn Park, reads a covenant from the program of the event to his daughter Blessyn Champ, 7, at the Fourth annual Father Daughter Dance at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center on Valentine's Day. More: Fathers and daughters bond at a special Valentine's dance 
Lee Hertel is a local activist.
18 Lee Hertel is a local activist who provides clean syringes and naloxone to opioid users. In the last five years, his underground operation has distributed thousands of doses of naloxone to street drug users, who are at high risk of heroin or opioid painkiller overdose. More: This Minneapolis man is on a mission to hand out needles, Narcan 
Tribal warriors face pipeline security.
19 Tribal warriors greet pipeline security with their fists in the air in triumph on Aug. 17, 2016. The pipeline worked out an agreement with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to halt construction on the west side of the Missouri River until the judge reached a decision on whether or not to let them continue to build. More: The protests at Standing Rock: Oil, water, race and treaty rights 
Rayven Hare, 5, of Minneapolis
20 Rayven Hare, 5, of Minneapolis, participated in a children's protest march from Maxfield Elementary School to a short rally J.J. Hill Montessori School in St. Paul on July 10, 2016, following the police shooting of Philando Castile. More: A peaceful -- and youthful -- day of marches 
Reactions to ISIS verdict
21 Fadumo Hussein wipes her eyes as she leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis shortly after her son Guled Omar was found guilty on terrorism charges June 3, 2016. More: Guled Omar: The path to ISIS and the story you haven't heard 
Claire Sparling walks past the monument wall.
22 Claire Sparling walks past the wall outside the Grand Portage National Monument Aug. 12, 2016, during Rendezvous Days in Grand Portage. The three-day event celebrates and recreates the intersection of Ojibwe people and the North West Company and their people, explorers and traders during its heyday in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The Winnipeg-native was in period costume as a tailoress, but made it clear that women of her profession were not common fixtures at the site. "Women in my profession would not normally be at a place like Grand Portage in the late 1700s and early 1800s, but rather in some place like Quebec," Sparling said. More: A rendezvous with the past at Grand Portage 
Rusheka Goodhall tests a new prosthetic leg.
23 Rusheka Goodhall tests a new prosthetic leg while Limb Lab co-owner Brandon Sampson takes a look in Rochester on Dec. 13, 2016. Goodhall had her leg amputated due to cancer. Sampson met Rusheka and her mother a year ago while on a humanitarian trip to Jamaica. More: Rochester company approaches making artificial limbs as art 
Watching the flood waters.
24 From left, Marion Spear, 8, Randy Spear, Buck Goebel and Darryl Moe sat and watched the flood waters from the Le Sueur River flow across Park St. in St. Clair on Sept. 23, 2016. Mayor Marvin More said that roughly 12 homes are affected by the flood. More: Southeastern Minnesota still swamped after a deluge of rain 
Ben Anco finds shade in the light tunnel.
25 Ben Anco, 11, finds some shade in the light tunnel at Madison's Place, an inclusive playground in Woodbury on June 22, 2016. The playground's wheelchair accessible ramps, sensory play equipment and shaded play areas make it possible for Ben to play with his brother and friends in his electric wheelchair. More: Innovative Woodbury playground designed for kids of all abilities 
Albert Garcia
26 "I didn't start hearing the voices until much later in my life. They put a lot of fear into me," said Albert Garcia, founder of the Minnesota chapter of Hearing Voices Network. Garcia works with peers struggling with mental illness on how to cope and what to do when voices in their head take over their lives, at People Incorporated in Minneapolis on Feb. 23, 2016. More: Group helps people with mental illness cope by sharing struggles, strategies 
Diamond Reynolds is consoled by supporters.
27 Diamond Reynolds is consoled by friends and supporters after arriving at the governor's mansion in St. Paul the morning of July 7, 2016. Reynolds filmed and posted the aftermath of the shooting of her boyfriend, Philando Castile, on Facebook Live. More: Charges in Castile shooting may be first against officer in Minnesota 
A protester is arrested.
28 A protester who had marched down Grand Ave. is arrested when police followed protesters, told them to leave, then arrested those that did not early Sunday morning in St. Paul, July 10, 2016. More: Over 100 arrested, 21 officers hurt after St. Paul protests 
Residents watch from their apartments.
29 People watch from the windows of their apartments in Minneapolis as thousands of Minnesotans hit the streets in protest of Donald Trump's presidential win, marching down Franklin Ave. on Nov. 10, 2016. More: Thousands in Minneapolis take to I-94, protesting Trump's win 
Celebrating the win
30 Ilhan Omar holds her daughter and hugs a supporter of her campaign Aug. 9, 2016 at Kalsan Restaurant in Minneapolis, when she came a step closer to becoming the nation's first Somali-American state lawmaker after winning a three-way DFL primary race, ending the career of one of Minnesota's longest-serving legislators, Phyllis Kahn. More: Ilhan Omar and supporters celebrate primary victory 
Protesters watch police clean up I-94.
31 Protesters watch police clean up Interstate 94 after the police clear marchers off the road. Police then moved the rest of the marchers off the bridge before reopening the the freeway on July 9, 2016. More: A Saturday of marching, protests and tense moments 
Residents wait their turn in line.
32 Residents silently wait their turn in line to speak Sept. 12, 2016, at the Duluth City Hall's council chambers. The Duluth City Council voted 5-3 to reject the resolution asking the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to hold a public hearing in front of an administrative law judge to determine the risks and benefits of the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. More: Duluth council declines to call for PolyMet hearings 
Family bring in Le'Vonte King Jason Jones' casket
33 Family bring the casket of 2-year old Le'Vonte King Jason Jones into Bethel Christian Fellowship for his funeral service on July 15, 2016. Le'Vonte was shot while riding in a minivan driven by his father in north Minneapolis. More: 2-year-old caught in shooting remembered; father faces charges 
Patty and Jerry Wetterling after the hearing.
34 Patty and Jerry Wetterling, right, sit with their family during the press conference announcing Danny Heinrich's confession to their son Jacob's murder on Sept. 6, 2016 in Minneapolis. More: Heinrich confesses to taking, killing Jacob Wetterling 
Memorial service for Jacob Wetterling
35 Those attending Jacob Wetterling's memorial service listen during a slideshow of photos of Jacob and his family in the Clemens Fieldhouse at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., on Sept. 25, 2016. More: 'Remembrance, hope and healing': Thousands turn out for Wetterling memorial 
Shane Bauer looks over the sweet corn.
36 Shane Bauer, one of five drivers, looks over his trailer filled with sweet corn at a field south of Blooming Prairie before heading to the Lakeside Foods plant where it will be canned. "You get used to walking on corn after doing it 1,000 times," Bauer said. More: Sweet corn for dinner? Minnesota harvest season arrives 
After the World Cup race
37 Dieter Vanthourenhout of Belgium is exhausted after the UCI Cyclocross World Cup race. Cyclocross is a bike race that combines elements of road cycling and mountain biking with added obstacles and varied terrain designed to create a grueling, fast-paced event. More: Mix a road race and mountain bike race, add mud for cyclocross 