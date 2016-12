Appetites: The future of farm-to-table

What's next for farm-to-table dining? Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News file

Lenny Russo was a forefather of the farm-to-table movement in Minnesota.

Now, he's planning to close down his Heartland Restaurant and Wine Bar in Lowertown St. Paul.

Eric Klein is one of the growers who spread the sensibility of farmers working with chefs. He works at Hidden Stream Farm.

Both farm-to-table pioneers sat down with All Things Considered host Tom Crann to talk about what's next for the movement they helped popularize.

Use the audio player above to hear their conversation.