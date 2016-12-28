Claeys, U athletic director to meet about coach's future

The status of Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys will soon be addressed by athletic director Mark Coyle in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations and a brief team boycott after 10 players were suspended for the bowl game.

Coyle said Wednesday that he expects to meet in person with Claeys to discuss the coach's future with the Gophers, his expectations for the program and the past season that concluded with a 17-12 upset of Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

In a statement distributed by the university, Coyle praised the team's "exciting" victory Tuesday in San Diego.

The nine wins were the most for Minnesota since 2003.

Claeys has two years left on his current contract.