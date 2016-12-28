Man shot while trying to push car out of ditch near Shafer, Minn.

A man was shot in the face with a shotgun Tuesday evening while trying to push his car out of the ditch.

According to Chisago County Sheriff Rick Duncan, the man was driving along a rural stretch of gravel road near Shafer, Minn. He tried to turn around in a snowy driveway, but got stuck in a ditch.

When he got out to push his car he told police he heard shouting, and then shotgun blasts.

"The shots were fired from quite some distance away," Duncan said. "So it would have been a random spray of pellets."

He and two passengers retreated to a safe distance and called 911. When deputies arrived, the man refused treatment for minor injuries to his face.

Swat teams surrounded a nearby home and arrested a 54-year-old local man. Duncan said initial interviews didn't provide many details.

"The suspect came out of his house, told the victim to get off his property, and started shooting rounds off," Duncan said. "I don't know if he was trying to shoot him or just scare him away, but he wasn't just shooting in the air."

Investigators are still trying to find out if the shooting was a random event, or if there was some connection between the two men.