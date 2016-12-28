What does the decrease in religious giving mean for the future of giving?

An offering box near the front door at the Cathedral of Saint Paul Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013 in St. Paul, Minn.

Religious institutions — churches, synagogues, and the like — still receive more donations than any other charitable organization in the U.S. However, religious giving is down 50 percent since 1990 according to Giving USA.

What is the future of giving? According to a report from the Institute for Policy Studies, larger donations are coming from wealthier individuals, while those in the middle and lower brackets are donating less.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Eileen Heisman, the CEO of the National Philanthropic Trust and Stacy Palmer, the editor of The Chronicle of Philanthropy about why people are donating less and what religious institutions can do to change that trend.

