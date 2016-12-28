Listeners share their intentions, resolutions for 2017

The fireworks explode as the Waterford crystal ball is raised at the beginning of Times Square New Year's celebration, Monday, Dec. 31, 2012 in New York.

MPR News host Tom Weber opened up the phone lines to listeners so they could share their New Year's resolutions.

Some didn't like the term "resolution" and instead focused on their intentions for the new year. One listener said that she'd like to make more public art, another wanted to make the world a better place every day, in small ways.

One caller, Ellen, said "my resolution is to figure out a way to communicate with people differently." Ellen was speaking specifically about communication across the political aisle. She supported Bernie Sanders, but felt her messages to supporters of President-elect Donald Trump weren't effective.

