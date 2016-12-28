Teacher sues, alleges retaliation over assault by student

A St. Paul teacher is suing the school district alleging administrators failed to protect her from a student who assaulted her and then retaliated against her because she talked to the media about the incident.

Teacher Candice Egan was subbing at St. Paul's Creative Arts Secondary High School last March when a seventh-grade class became unruly. In her federal lawsuit filed this week, Egan says one student swore at her for taking his cellphone and pushed her into a window. Her attorney says Egan suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Egan says she was removed from teaching in the district after talking about the incident with members of the media.

St. Paul school district spokesperson Jerry Skelly has declined to comment on the lawsuit.