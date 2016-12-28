Remains found near Fargo those of missing Twin Cities woman

A University of North Dakota pathologist says human remains found during a search west of Fargo earlier this month are those of a missing Twin Cities woman.

Forty-five-year-old Michelle Newell, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, was last seen alive in Cass County, North Dakota, in late August. Authorities say the suspect in Newell's death, 51-year-old Timothy Barr, of Lakeville, Minnesota, provided information that led deputies to the remains.

Prosecutors have alleged Barr indicated to informants that he argued with Newell over methamphetamine and accidentally ran her over before disposing of her body.

Barr is jailed on felony charges of manslaughter and failing to stop in an accident involving death or injury. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Barr's public defender, Mark Beauchene, declined to comment.